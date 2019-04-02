Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Horvath, Adams, and more

Ethan Horvath returned to league play in a positive note this past weekend, helping Club Brugge to a 3-0 win over Genk. Now with a date against Anderlecht approaching on Thursday, the U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper will aim to do the same this week.

Horvath now has 10 clean sheets in all competitions and has risen to the challenge since taking over the starting job. Brugge are in the fight for the league title as they remain four points behind Genk, whom they play two more times this campaign. In his only other appearance against Anderlecht this season, Horvath helped his team with eight saves in a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will look to stamp their place in the German DFB Pokal semifinals. Josh Sargent and Aron Johannsson will also aim to advance as they face Haji Wright and Schalke. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City take on Brentford in league play. Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard are also in domestic action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Tim Ream and Fulham face Watford on Tuesday.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Brentford on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Haji Wright and Schalke on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht on Thursday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Tuesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face ADO Den Haag on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Desevio Payne and Excelsior on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Timothy Weah and Celtic face St Mirren on Wednesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Rangers on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Thursday.