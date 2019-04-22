Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Miazga, Sargent, and more

Matt Miazga’s move to EFL Championship side Reading has seen the young defender earn valuable minutes as he continues his development.

Since Miazga’s arrival to the club, Reading has posted a 5-7-3 record which has seen them jump out of the bottom three. With three matches remaining, beginning with Monday’s showdown with West Bromwich Albion, the Royal can clinch league safety with a win.

Miazga has totaled 1,350 minutes with Reading, close to double what he hauled in at Nantes earlier this season. His aggressive play and willingness to learn has helped Reading take points this month from top teams like Norwich City and Bristol City. West Brom rolled past Reading 4-1 back in October but it will be a much different affair on Monday at the Madejski Stadium.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Aron Johannsson will both try to be included in Werder Bremen’s DFK Pokal semifinal tie against Bayern Munich. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig take on Hamburg the day prior. Eric Lichaj and Hull City try to rebound from a weekend defeat, while Geoff Cameron and QPR face a trip to Derby County.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad.

England

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Preston North End on Monday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Ipswich Town on Monday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield United on Monday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Monday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Peterborough United on Monday.

Germany

DFB Pokal Semifinals

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hamburg on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Utrecht on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face ADO Den Haag on Thursday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhavn on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Monday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Hammarby on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face FC Wacker Innsbruck on Tuesday.