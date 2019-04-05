Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Holmes, Gooch, and more

Duane Holmes has flown under the radar for Derby County, but the 24-year-old is hitting his stride at the right moment.

Frank Lampard’s side is currently in seventh place in the EFL Championship and is aiming to finish the weekend in the top six. After adding a goal and assist last weekend in a 6-1 rout of Rotherham United, Holmes and the Rams will take on Brentford in London on Saturday.

Holmes has made 22 league appearances for Derby this campaign, registering two goals and one assist. His pace and work rate has added another element to the team’s attacking front which features several other in-form players. Derby defeated Brentford 3-1 in their first meeting back in September.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland continue league play against Rochdale. With only a handful of Premier League matches this weekend due to FA Cup semifinals, DeAndre Yedlin and Danny Williams are likely to be the only two seeing the pitch. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge will take on Standard Liege on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Christian Cappis will take on Mike Lansing in the Danish Superliga. Timothy Weah and Celtic face Livingston in Glasgow while Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell host Steven Gerrard’s Rangers a day later. John Brooks and Tyler Adams headline Bundesliga action for Americans this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Burnley on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Leicester City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Norwich City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Haji Wright and Schalke on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT for Borussia Dortmund.

Weston McKennie is OUT for Schalke.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Paderborn on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face Werder Bremen II on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23 face Auerbach on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Augsburg on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Wolfsburg on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Veracruz on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Marida on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Conquense on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Zwolle on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Groningen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face NEC on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Mike Lansing and Aalborg on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Livingston on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Matt Polster and Rangers on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hibernian on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ross County on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Sangju Sangmu on Saturday.