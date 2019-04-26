Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie faces Pulisic in Rivierderby, and more

This weekend’s Rivierderby sees Schalke and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head needing points for opposite reasons.

Schalke is six points clear of the relegation playoff place with four matches remaining. The team is winless in their last four matches but Weston McKennie’s return is a positive for the team from Gelsenkirchen. McKennie has one goal and four assists in 20 league appearances this campaign, playing several different positions for the club.

On the other side of the pitch, Borussia Dortmund remain in the title race against Bayern Munich and Christian Pulisic is fighting for minutes. The playmaker has two goals and three assists in 16 appearances but is finding it tough breaking back into Lucien Favre’s starting XI. Dortmund defeated Schalke 2-1 in their first meeting of the season, back in December.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion while Tim Ream and Fulham take on Cardiff City. Eric Lichaj and Hull City remain in the playoff hunt against Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City. John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Hoffenheim with the centerback aiming for a goal in a second straight match.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Liverpool on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bristol City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Mainz on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Magdeburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face SV Meppen on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Holzwickeder on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s face Holstein II on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face BAK on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Karlsruher on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanes, Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg face Osnabruck on Saturday.

Max Rugova and Nuremberg are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Tigres on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros de Zacatecas on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B’s match is cancelled.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Eredivisie play is off until May 12th.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Almere City on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Mike Lansing and Aalborg on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Dundee on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hibernian on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Wacker on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gyeongnam on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba Atletico Tucuman on Friday.