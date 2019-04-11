Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Robinson, Gall, and more

Antonee Robinson returned for Wigan Athletic on March 9th and has since kept his place in the Latics starting XI.

The 21-year-old fullback had made six consecutive starts for the English League Championship side as the team tries to avoid relegation. Robinson recently made his 20th league appearance of the season in Wigan’s 2-1 loss to Hull City on Wednesday.

This weekend Wigan will host league leaders Norwich City, who look most certain to win promotion into the English Premier League. The Canaries defeated Wigan 1-0 back in September thanks to a late goal at Carrow Road. Robinson played the full 90 in that contest and this time will hope to help his side not only knock off the league leaders, but inch away from the bottom three in the process.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall and Malmo continue league action against Ostersunds on Sunday, while Timothy Weah and Celtic take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semifinals. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Leicester City needing a win to guarantee league safety.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Friday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Norwich City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Coventry City on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday. Adams is injured.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Freiburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg on Friday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Paderborn on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Unterhaching on Sunday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face VfL Oldenburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23 face Halberstadt on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Edward Max Rugova and Nuremberg on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Tigres on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Morelia on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Toluca on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Atletico San Luis on Friday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Barcelona B on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Emmen on Friday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Ajax on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face FC Volendam on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Randers on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Vendsyssel on Saturday.

Scotland

Scottish cup semifinals

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Inverness CT on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Incheon on Sunday.