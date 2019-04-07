Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Mendez, Lichaj, and more

Alex Mendez played a major part in Freiburg U-19’s 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Mendez scored his first two goals for the team as Freiburg was able to earn a point in league play. Mendez scored in the 16th and 62nd minute was earning another start for the club. He would come off in the 85th minute after making his seventh appearance of the season.

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team midfielder is one of many American players currently making their way through the ranks in Germany. Freiburg next takes on Nuremberg on April 13th and Mendez will hope to find the back of the net once again.

Elsewhere, six players saw action in the EFL Championship with Eric Lichaj and Antonee Robinson starring. DeAndre Yedlin played the full 90 for Newcastle United but conceded a penalty kick to Wilfried Zaha for the only goal of the match. Andrija Novakovich was unable to help Fortuna Sittard avoid a lopsided loss to FC Zwolle.

Sebastian Soto made his Bundesliga debut for Hannover despite a 3-1 loss against John Brooks and Wolfsburg. Shaq Moore found the back of the net for Levante B, Emmanuel Sabbi returned to league play for Hobro, and Romain Gall got the start for Malmo.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 loss to Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Hull City.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 74 minutes in Derby County’s 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 59 minutes in Queens Park Rangers 4-0 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 31 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Rochdale on Saturday. Gooch left with a hamstring injury.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 11 minutes for Hannover.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress (Injury) in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) in RB Leipzig’s 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Nuremberg’s 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Josh Sargent did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Selection) for Hannover.

Christian Pulisic is OUT for Borussia Dortmund.

Weston McKennie is OUT for Schalke.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started and played 82 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Julian Green did not dress (Selection) in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Darmstadt on Sunday.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisburg’s 4-2 loss to Ingolstadt on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines did not dress in FC Zwickau’s 2-1 win over Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Schalke II’s 4-0 win over Sprockhovel on Friday.

Chris Gloster started and played 46 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen II on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen U-23’s.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Bayern Munich.

Alex Mendez started, scored TWO goals, and played 85 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Club Leon on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Atlas 1-0 win over Veracruz on Friday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Michael Orozco did not dress in Lobos 1-0 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress for Guadalajara.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 1-1 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Marida on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played four minutes.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-1 draw with Conquense on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 5-0 loss to FC Zwolle on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 1-0 loss to Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 1-0 loss to FC Groningen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-1 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.

U-19 Eredvisie

Richard Ledezma came off the bench and played 35 minutes in PSV’ U-19’s 3-0 win over Vitesse Arnham on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 4-2 win over Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Aalborg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 65 minutes in Motherwell’s 3-0 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress for Rangers.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 2-1 loss to Hibernian on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Ross County on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 3-1 loss to Sundsvall on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altac’s 1-1 draw with Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face San Martin on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 68 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 win over Sangju Sangmu on Saturday.