Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Robinson, Ream, and more

Wigan Athletic came into Good Friday’s showdown with Leeds United, posting the worst road record in the EFL Championship. Despite playing with 10-men for the final 75+ minutes, the Latics dug deep and frustrated Leeds to run away 2-1 winners.

Antonee Robinson put in a masterclass performance at left-back, winning eight duels, making four interceptions, making six clearances, and winning two tackles. Even with 36 shots in total for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, Leeds were unable to take advantage of being a man up and suffered their second loss in the month of April.

As for the 21-year-old Robinson, he now has 23 appearances on the season and helped Wigan inch to five points clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham earned their first away win of the season in league action while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City held off Rotherham United. Weston McKennie got the start for Schalke but was unable to help the side from conceding five goals against Hoffenheim. Andrija Novakovich left Fortuna Sittard’s match with an injury, Ian Harkes continued to rack up minutes with Dundee United, and Ventura Alvarado was sent off for Necaxa.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play for Bournemouth.

Danny Williams did not dress (Selection) in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Friday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 win over Leeds United on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 4-3 win over Rotherham United on Friday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT (Injured) for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 81 minutes in Schalke’s 5-2 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 71 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Nuremberg’s 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played six minutes in Hannover’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-2 draw with Duisburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 32 minutes for Duisburg.

Julian Green started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Sportfreunde Siegen on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s are off this weekend.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s are off this weekend.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Ulysses Llanez started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 friendly win over JFV Calenberger Land.

Michael Edwards started as well for Wolfsburg.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played 60 minutes for Bayern.

Taylor Booth started and played 30 minutes for Bayern.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 56 minutes before being SENT OFF in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Atlas’ 5-2 loss to Club Leon on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Michael Orozco did not dress in Lobos 2-1 win over Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 3-1 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones de Sonora on Thursday and Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-1 loss to Atletico Baleares on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 34 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 2-1 win over NAC Breda on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 45 minutes for NAC Breda.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 1-1 draw with Willem II on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face MVV Maastricht on Monday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with Odense on Friday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played one minute in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Randers on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress for Hobro.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Monday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played five minutes in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Hibernian on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 77 minutes in Motherwell’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 3-1 loss to Rangers on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Sirius on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-2 draw with Rapid Wien on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 57 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 loss to Seongnam on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora did not dress in Talleres de Cordoba’s 2-0 win over San Martin on Saturday.