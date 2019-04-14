Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wright, Booth and more

Haji Wright had the game of his season so far for Schalke’s U-23 side on Saturday. The 21-year-old striker netted a hat trick as Schalke routed Erndtebruck 7-0 at home.

The U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team striker scored all three of his goals in a 30 minute span as Schalke ran off with all three points. In 16 league appearances this campaign, Wright now has eight goals and four assists for Schalke’s U-23 side as he continues his professional development.

With Schalke currently battling in a relegation fight in the Bundesliga, Wright has been able to make the most of his time with the U-23’s which could also see him called into Jason Kreis’ squad later this year internationally.

Elsewhere, Taylor Booth scored his first goal for Bayern Munich’s U-19 side while Alex Mendez also saw the pitch for Freiburg. Antonee Robinson and Wigan held Norwich City to a 1-1 draw at home, Eric Lichaj and Hull City could not defeat Middlesbrough, and Matt Miazga and Reading continued a rise in the league after defeating Brentford. Andrija Novakovich and Andrew Wooten also found the back of the net for their respective clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Leicester City on Friday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress (Selection) in AFC Bournemouth’s 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Danny Williams came off the bench and played one minute in Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 4-0 loss to QPR on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress (Injury) in Sunderland’s 5-4 loss to Coventry City on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played nine minutes for Hannover.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Injury) in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Selection) for Hannover.

Aron Johannsson did not dress (Selection) for Werder Bremen.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 loss to Augsburg on Sunday.

Weston McKennie did not dress (Injury) in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Nuremberg on Friday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Nuremberg.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-1 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 81 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 loss to Bochum on Sunday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Duisburg’s 4-0 loss to Paderborn on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 1-0 win over Unterhaching on Sunday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright started, scored THREE goals, and played 90 minutes in Schalke II’s 7-0 win over Erndtrbruck on Saturday.

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 4-1 win over VfL Oldenburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin U-23’s 3-1 win over Halberstadt on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Taylor Booth started, scored ONE goal, and played 83 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 5-1 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Bayern Munich.

Alex Mendez started and played 66 minutes in Freiburg’s 2-2 draw with Nuremberg on Saturday.

Edmund Rugova came off the bench and played six minutes for Nuremberg.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 win over Atlas on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez started and played 67 minutes in Queretaro’s 0-0 draw with Toluca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Tigres on Sunday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play for Atlas.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Puebla on Friday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Puebla.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-2 draw with Atletico San Luis on Friday.

Rubio Rubio came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona B on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 1-1 draw with FC Emmen on Friday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 6-2 loss to Ajax on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Richard Ledezma came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Jong PSV U-19’s 1-0 win over Ajax U-19’s on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss to Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 46 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to Esbjerg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-0 loss to Vendsyssel on Saturday.

Scotland

Scottish cup semifinals

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 3-0 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Ayr on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 2-0 win over Ostersunds on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 win over Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 66 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-0 win over Incheon on Sunday.