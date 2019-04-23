Brooks late equalizer helps Wolfsburg tie Eintracht Frankfurt

John Brooks came up clutch for VfL Wolfsburg in the final moment of their Bundesliga match on Monday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback tapped home a 90th minute equalizer to help Wolfsburg earn a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

After allowing a goal in the 78th minute, Wolfsburg put pressure on Frankfurt and was rewarded with Brooks’ awareness to attack up field. Felix Klaus’ cross found the open centerback for an easy finish into an empty net.

Brick wall AND top striker. @j_brooks25 can do it all. 90th minute equalizer for @VfLWolfsburg_US! 😏pic.twitter.com/Votcqg1fEN — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) April 22, 2019

It was Brooks’ ninth career Bundesliga goal and his third against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Brooks’ USMNT teammate Timmy Chandler made the bench for the second consecutive match for Frankfurt, but did not appear.

Wolfsburg remain four points out of the final Europa League qualification spot with four matches remaining. Brooks and Co. are next in action on Sunday against Hoffenheim.