D.C. United, Impact play out lackluster draw

Wayne Rooney’s absence on Tuesday night definitely helped the Montreal Impact earn a point at Audi Field.

The two Eastern Conference clubs failed to do much offensively and settled for a point apiece in a 0-0 draw. With Rooney out for D.C. and Ignacio Piatti still injured for Montreal, both teams lacked production in the final third.

Zachary Brault-Guillard’s effort was the lone shot on goal between the teams in the 55th minute. Bill Hamid saved the effort which would be the only save by either team’s goalkeeper.

Quincy Amarikwa’s almost stole all three points in the final minute after his overhead kick missed wide of the left post for D.C.

D.C. (3-1-2) travels to face Colorado on Saturday while Montreal (2-2-2) returns home to face Columbus.

Man of the Match

Daniel Lovitz was strong defensively for Montreal, winning 11 duels the most out of anybody on the visitors squad.

Moment of the Match

Amarikwa’s last-minute effort almost stole all three points for the hosts who lacked the final product with Rooney out.

Match to Forget

Luciano Acosta failed to get either of his three shots on goal and could not carry his side to a win.