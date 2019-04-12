Donovan: USMNT no longer “kings” of Concacaf

Heading into this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan doesn’t believe the USMNT are kings of the federation.

The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama did. Donovan admitted to Univision Deportes that he feels Mexico has an current edge over the USMNT but that could change pending a title win in July.

“At the moment the United States is not [the best country in the region] because we didn’t qualify for the World Cup in Russia,” the Donovan said following Wednesday’s Gold Cup draw.

“At the moment it could be Mexico but we’ll see in a few months who is the king of CONCACAF and hopefully the United States again are the kings of CONCACAF.”

The USMNT were handed a tough draw with Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guyana rounding out the four teams in Group D. Meanwhile, Mexico and Costa Rica were handed favorable draws in Groups A and B respectively but would not meet the U.S. until after the group stage.

Gregg Berhalter has posted a 3-1-0 record so far as the new USMNT head coach, earning wins over Ecuador, Los Ticos, and Los Canaleros while tying Chile. He’s not only brought new ideas to the table, but is backed by Donovan heading into his first major competition as USMNT boss.

“I think [Berhalter is] the best coach in the moment for the U.S. national team,” Donovan said. “He did really good work in Columbus and he’s a young coaching star in our country.”

“I’m really happy that he has the opportunity to lead our national team. And we’ll see this summer what he does. If he can have success, it’s going to help him a lot.”

The USMNT opens group stage play against Guyana in Minneapolis on June 18th before facing T&T and Panama over the next eight days.