European Weekend Preview: Atletico Madrid visits Barcelona, Bayern host Dortmund, and more

The top two teams in Spain are set to meet this weekend as Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid with a chance to move a step closer to another La Liga title.

Barcelona sits atop the table in Spain and can extend the gap to 11 points with a win on Saturday. Barcelona’s last defeat came back in January but have been unstoppable since. The visitors have lost two of their last four matches including a 3-0 loss to Juventus which sent them crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

The two Spanish clubs have met just once this season and they were forced to split the points. Diego Costa found the opening goal in the 77th minute but Ousmane Dembele’s 90th-minute effort canceled it out.

Borussia Dortmund is set to visit Bayern Munich this weekend where the latter will have a huge opportunity to retake their place at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich is the current champion and is looking to take the crown for a seventh consecutive season. Second-placed Dortmund has gone unbeaten in its last seven matches in the competition while Dortmund is coming off the back of three consecutive wins.

Like Barcelona and Atletico, the two sides played just once this season. The match resulted in an entertaining five-goal thriller the last time they met which resulted in three points for Dortmund. The winners used a trio of second-half goals to erase Robert Lewandowski’s brace to open the scoring.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

English Premier League

Liverpool will have the chance to move back atop the Premier League table with a win against Southampton on Friday. The Reds sit just one point behind current champions Manchester City.

Southampton has gained some much-needed points near the bottom of the Premier League table lately starting with a win over Tottenham. Liverpool has gone unbeaten in their last 13 matches dating back to early January.

Arsenal’s match against Everton also promises to be an exciting match as Goodison Park is set to play host for Sunday’s lone Premier league game. This will be the second meeting between the clubs this season following Arsenal’s 2-0 victory back in September.

Here are all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Friday

Southampton vs Liverpool

SATURDAY

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

SUNDAY

Everton vs Arsenal

Spanish La Liga

Real Madrid will be hoping to pick up three points on Saturday as they face Eibar. Los Blancos’ midweek match resulted in a 2-1 loss to Valencia while Eibar’s most recent match saw them pick up all three points.

The last meeting between the two sides was back in November and provided a huge victory for Eibar. The hosts on the day went on to score three goals and hold a clean sheet surprising many.

Real Betis’ match against Villarreal will be an exciting viewing for neutrals as will Getafe’s match with Athletic Club. Elsewhere, Sevilla visits Real Valladolid while Rayo Vallecano welcomes Valencia.

Here are all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

SATURDAY

Girona vs Espanyol

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

SUNDAY

Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes

Getafe vs Athletic Club

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla

Levante vs SD Huesca

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Villarreal

German Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach’s hosting of Werder Bremen on Sunday features the fifth and sixth-places teams in Germany’s top flight. Monchengladbach, who sit five points above Bremen, is set to play host.

Bremen have been in good form as of late and have gone unbeaten in their last 12 competitive matches. Sunday’s hosts, on the other hand, have won just one of their previous seven matches. The most recent meeting between the two saw Monchengladbach pick up all three points in a 3-1 win.

Schalke’s meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt is also an enticing one as the latter hope to hold onto a top-four spot. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig will visit Bayer Leverkusen while Hannover 96 visits Wolfsburg.

Here are all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg

SATURDAY

Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart vs Nürnberg

Herta Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

Wolfsburg vs Hannover 96

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

SUNDAY

Augsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim

Borrusia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen

Italian Serie A

Juventus will be hosting AC Milan this weekend as two of Italy’s most historic clubs meet at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. The visitors are pursuing a top-four finish which would place them in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Juventus’ first league loss came in March as they fell to Genoa, but are still in good form regardless. Milan has gone winless in their last three matches starting with a 3-2 defeat to Inter in mid-March.

Juventus has defeated Milan twice this season managing to keep a clean sheet on both occasions. The first win was a Serie A win away from home while the second was a 1-0 win in Coppa Italia.

Here are all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

SATURDAY

Parma vs Torino

Juventus vs Milan

Sampdoria vs Roma

SUNDAY

Fiorentina vs Frosinone

Cagliari vs SPAL

Udinese vs Empoli

Lazio vs Sassuolo

Inter vs Atalanta

Napoli vs Genoa

LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain is set to play their 30th Ligue 1 match of the campaign as they face Strasbourg on Sunday. Despite having a game in hand on second place, PSG sits 20 points atop the Ligue 1 table with just one defeat.

Strasbourg is in the top half of the table and is riding a four-game unbeaten run into Sunday’s affair. During that span, the club picked up an impressive draw against Olympique Lyonnais.

Strasbourg has faced PSG twice this season thanks to a Coupe de France meeting. The current league leaders eliminated Strasbourg from the tournament but the latter will gain confidence knowing they’re one of just three clubs to take points away from PSG as they drew in December.

Here are all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

FRIDAY

Bordeaux vs Marseille

SATURDAY

Lyon vs Dijon

Angers vs Rennes

Guingamp vs Monaco

Nimes vs Caen

Amiens vs Saint-Etienne

SUNDAY