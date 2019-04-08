Euro Weekend Rewind: Bayern dominates Dortmund, Barcelona tops Atletico, and more

Bayern Munich took down Borussia Dortmund with ease in a meeting of the top two clubs in Germany’s top flight which saw the former move back to the top of the table.

The Bundesliga champions used five goals to take down Borussia Dortmund with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice against his former club. Other goalscorers included Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, and Serge Gnabry.

Barcelona also won a match featuring the top two teams in their league as they hosted, and defeated Atletico Madrid. The winners now moved 11 points clear atop the La Liga table.

The usual suspects found themselves on the scoresheet once again for Barcelona. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi each added a goal to their impressive season tally. Atletico was set back by a Diego Costa red card in the 28th minute.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European results:

English Premier League

Liverpool continued their chase of a Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton that provided many obstacles.

The current league leaders conceded the opening goal in the ninth minute as Shane Long found the back of the net. Naby Keita found his first Premier League goal in the 36th minute leveling the score.

Southampton defended well but was a victim of yet another Mohamed Salah goal as the Egyptian broke his goal drought. Jordan Henderson also found his first goal of the Premier League season thanks to some nifty footwork from Roberto Firmino to seal the victory in the 86th minute.

Arsenal fell to Everton thanks to a 10th minute Phil Jagielka goal, while Luka Milivojevic’s penalty was the decider in a 1-0 Crystal Palace win over Newcastle United. Elsewhere, Leicester City comfortable handled Huddersfield Town with a 4-1 win.

Here are all of this weekend’s Premier League results:

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 Arsenal

Spanish La Liga

Real Madrid was forced to play from behind on Saturday as they dug themselves yet another hold but this time they were able to climb out. Los Blancos defeated Eibar 2-1.

Marc Cardona opened the scoring giving his Eibar side the lead after a nicely weighted Gonzalo Escalante pass. Karim Benzema played hero role for Real Madrid on the day scoring the final two goals of the match to give his side three points.

Valencia fell to a Rayo Vallecano side fighting relegation while Real Betis defeated Villarreal 2-1. Levante and SD Huesca played to an entertaining 2-2 draw and Celta Vigo downed Real Sociedad.

Here are all of this weekend’s La Liga results:

Girona 1-2 Espanyol

Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar

Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Valencia

Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Leganes

Getafe 1-0 Athletic Club

Real Valladolid 0-2 Sevilla

Levante 2-2 SD Huesca

Celta Vigo 3-1 Real Sociedad

Real Betis 2-1 Villarreal

German Bundesliga

RB Leipzig conceded the opening goal from the penalty spot but was resilient enough to end the match with all three points in a 4-2 win.

The third-place club got goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner, and Emil Forsberg. Also getting on the scoresheet was Matheus Cunha who displayed excellent dribbling before chipping the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Schalke means the former remain within three points of Leipzig in the race for third place. Wolfsburg defeated Hannover 96 largely thanks to a Renato Steffen brace.

Here are all of this weekend’s Bundesliga results:

Mainz 05 5-0 Freiburg

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf

Schalke 04 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Nürnberg

Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover 96

Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund

Augsburg 0-4 TSG Hoffenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Werder Bremen

Italian Serie A

Juventus’ match with Milan provided another opportunity for Moise Kean to add to his résumé. The 19-year-old found the back of the net in the 84th minute following a Miralem Pjanic interception and pass.

Paulo Dybala leveled the scoring from the penalty spot after Milan’s opener from Krzysztof Piatek. Milan now finds themselves in a position where they could miss out on a top-four finish in Serie A.

Elsewhere, Lazio and Sassuolo split the points in a four-goal match, Napoli and Genoa settled for a draw in a less thrilling 1-1 match and Roma defeated Sampdoria with Daniele De Rossi scoring the lone goal.

Here are all of this weekend’s Serie A results:

Parma 0-0 Torino

Juventus 2-1 Milan

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma

Fiorentina 0-1 Frosinone

Cagliari 2-1 SPAL

Udinese 3-2 Empoli

Inter 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 2-2 Sassuolo

Napoli 1-1 Geona

Ligue 1

PSG’s match with Strasbourg made headlines thanks to an incredible Eric Choupo-Moting miss that ultimately forced the French giants to settle for a draw. The Cameroonian did add himself] to the scoresheet with the opening goal, however.

Strasbourg’s pair of goals were sandwiched by PSG’s in a 2-2 draw. Nuno Da Costa and Anthony Goncalves each added a goal while Thilo Kehrer’s 82nd-minute goal proved to be the final of the game as the two sides split the points.

Here are all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 results:

Bordeaux 2-0 Marseille

Lyon 1-3 Dijon

Nimes 2-0 Caen

Guingamp 1-1 Monaco

Amiens 2-2 Saint-Etienne

Angers 3-3 Rennes

Toulouse 1-0 Nantes

Reims 1-1 Lille

Nice 1-0 Montpellier

PSG 2-2 Strasbourg