Fanendo Adi stopped by Ohio police for OVI, will undergo SABH assessment

FC Cincinnati will be without the services of striker Fanendo Adi for a while.

The club announced on Tuesday that Adi was stopped for speeding and cited for operating a vehicle while impaired on Sunday morning by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to Cincinnati.com, Adi’s blood-alcohol level was .124 and the forward was ticketed for driving 102 mph in a 65-mph zone.

Adi now enters the Major League Soccer Substance Abuse and Behavorial Health (SABH) Program. He will be unavailable for all team activities until cleared to return by SABH program doctors.

Adi missed FC Cincy’s last two matches against New England and Philadelphia after suffering an ankle injury on March 17th against Portland.

He joined the club last season from the Portland Timbers ahead of FC Cincy’s move to MLS.

FC Cincinnati next hosts Sporting KC on April 7th.

