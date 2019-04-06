Galaxy extend winning run to three after defeating Whitecaps

The Los Angeles Galaxy made it three consecutive victories on Friday night as they got a win in Canada.

Goals from Daniel Steres and Zlatan Ibrahimovic propelled the visitors to a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place.

The hosts had an early chance to grab a lead but Ali Adnan’s panenka penalty attempt failed to beat David Bingham.

After failing to force a save out of Maxime Crepeau up to that point, the Galaxy broke the deadlock with Ibrahimovic setting up Steres after the hour mark. The defender headed in the Swede’s cross from close range to hand LA a 1-0 advantage.

Ibrahimovic would ice the win eight minutes later, scoring on a half-volley for his fourth goal of the season.

Bingham finished with five saves for LA who jumped to second in the Western Conference ahead of Saturday’s heavy slate of matches.

Vancouver remains winless on the season and next travels to Chicago. LA hosts the Philadelphia Union a week from Saturday.

Man of the Match

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded a goal and assist to help lead the Galaxy to a third consecutive win.

Moment of the Match

Adnan’s failed penalty would sum up the Whitecaps season so far as a better attempt could’ve put the hosts in a better situation.

Match to Forget

Adnan’s head-scratching attempt certainly will not bode well with Whitecaps fans during this horrid run of form.