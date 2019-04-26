Gloster credits American teammates for Hannover move

Chris Gloster is one of many American players trying to make his name in Germany as he continues his development as a professional player. The Hannover leftback may not make his first team debut in the current campaign, but that hasn’t dampened his spirits for the future.

Unlike current U.S. Men’s National Team stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams, Gloster has had to fight for minutes with his side’s reserves in order to grow as a player. Regardless, Gloster praised his American teammates for influencing him into taking the jump to Germany from the U.S.

“I wanted another challenge so I could develop even more as a player, become more experienced, and I think coming overseas was the way for that to happen,” Gloster said in an interview with the Scuffed Soccer Podcast. “Seeing Christian [Pulisic], Weston McKennie, especially hearing about my former U-17 captain Josh Sargent, they all inspired me to move onto another challenge in my career.”

“I felt Hannover was a really good club for me,” Gloster said. “All the players and coaches really brought me in from the moment I got there, and that’s when I knew that this club could be a place for me.”

Gloster has made 17 league appearances between time with both Hannover’s U-19 and U-23 sides this season. Along with international teammate Sebastian Soto, Gloster has made a positive impression across the pond and is seeking even future success in the future. Soto has already made his Bundesliga debut for struggling Hannover, while Gloster has continued to train with the first team.

“What I really wanted was to have another challenge so I could develop even more as a player,” Gloster said. “I think here [in Germany] they give you the freedom to help develop yourself. The coaches know that they have to help with your development, but a big part of it comes from yourself.”

“My first game in a Hannover jersey, it took me by surprise how fast, hard and intense the game was from the beginning,” Gloster said. “But once the second and third came, I started to take it in and deal with it. My fourth game was when I really felt comfortable on the field, and that was when they told me I’d be with the U-23s for the rest of the season. Those few games helped me adjust so I’d be ready for the U-23s.”

Gloster also has the chance to follow in the footsteps of one of Hannover’s greatest players, former USMNT captain Steve Cherundolo. Cherundolo totaled over 400 appearances with Hannover from 1999-2014, while also winning 87 caps with the USMNT.

Even though Cherundolo is now an assistant with Stuttgart, Gloster still has been able to talk with the longtime Hannover servant. The opportunity to pick the former Bundesliga regular’s brain will not only give Gloster experience, but confidence as he nears an expected busy summer with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team in Poland.

“He was here when I was in pre-season with the U-23s, and I talked to him after,” Gloster explained. “He was here the other day at my game and I talked to him a little bit. It’s nice to see him here.”

Hannover has four matches remaining and will need to win them all for any chance of remaining in the top-flight.