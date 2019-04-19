Gloster racially abused in Hannover U-23’s match

11 days after winger Duane Holmes was subjected to racial abuse in England, another American player has has received abuse in Europe.
Hannover U-23 defender Chris Gloster is the latest player to receive racial abuse, during a 1-1 draw against VfB Lubeck on Wednesday.
The Bundesliga club made the announcement on Thursday after roughly 200 Lubeck fans insulted the 19-year-old. Gloster received monkey chants from the fans during the match.
“Chris sat in the dressing room with tears in his eyes and he couldn’t believe it,” Hannover academy director Michael Tarnat said in the statement. “He was insulted severely and continually during the match.
“Of course, a young lad like him can’t just swallow it like that. It exceeded tolerable limits and that’s why we decided to report the incident to the FA.”
Hannover and their players showed their support for the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender via social media.
Gloster and Hannover II are next in action on April 28th against Holstein II.
Unfortunately right-wing populism – and its attendant racism and hatred of “forced diversity” – ie, anything that ain’t lily-white – is running rampant across America and even moreso across Europe right now, spurred on by the sewers of reddit and 4chan and the like…and given a hefty push by professional trolls from places like Russia’s Internet Research Agency who have seemingly decided a strategy of dividing the unity of the West is in their best interests. (It isn’t, over the long term, because cultures build up immunity to new forms of social attack…and then they tend to turn on the perpetrator, but nevermind that.)
A lot of these ultra-type supporters’ groups are toxic as all anyhow, and put the two together and hey, you’ve got yet another racial incident like this one.
Best solution is just to summarily ban the supporters’ group responsible, but the Powers-That-Be are seldom so incisive.
It suck up!
note: mexican fans racial abuse in stadium in the U.S., and racist remarks by mexican media.
Let me hear someone like you or anyone else do that crap and you’ll be sucking my fist up your jaw. There is absolutely zero tolerance for that kind of behavior today, and absolutely zero tolerance for people like you who don’t speak out against it.
It’s a shame this still goes on especially towards kids.
Most definitely
