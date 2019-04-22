Hamlett calls reports claiming Henry to coach Red Bulls "false"

SBISoccer.com

Former New York Red Bulls forward Thierry Henry has been linked by European outlets to be the club’s next head coach. However, Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett isn’t having any of it.

Hamlett released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that reports with Henry being linked to the club are false.

“Recent reports of Thierry Henry joining the New York Red Bulls are false,” Hamlett said.

The Red Bulls have struggled in 2019, only winning once in league play while currently sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Henry was sacked as manager of Monaco back in January after only winning four matches out of a possible 20. Prior to that, he served as an assistant with the Belgian National Team.

The former French star played four seasons with the Red Bulls, scoring 51 goals and helping the club to one Supporters Shield.

New York faces off with FC Cincinnati this weekend, aiming for their second league win.

