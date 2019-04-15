Jesse Marsch named Red Bull Salzburg head coach for 2019-20 season

Less than a year after leaving the New York Red Bulls to pursue coaching opportunities in Europe, Jesse Marsch has landed a managerial job.

On Monday, Marsch was named the head coach of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg for the 2019-20 season.

Since he departed Major League Soccer in July, Marsch has been working as an assistant with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, where he was joined by Tyler Adams in January.

Marsch could lead Salzburg into the UEFA Champions League since the club is currently in line to win the Austrian Bundesliga and earn a spot in the UCL playoff round.

In his time as a head coach in MLS, Marsch won the Supporters’ Shield and Coach of the Year in 2015 with the New York Red Bulls.