Kaku apologizes, facing long suspension after striking fan with ball

Week 7 of the Major League Soccer season ended on a terrible note, after New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku kicked a ball into the stands at Children’s Mercy Park, hitting a spectator in the process.

Kaku was sent off for the incident in the 94th minute of the Red Bulls’ 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City.

Can't excuse the act (Kaku will likely face a lengthy suspension) but here he is walking off the field, showing remorse. I see the kick as the culmination of a season-long soap opera of cryptic messaging and melodrama, which hadn't affected him negatively until now. pic.twitter.com/EDZLbQjlxc — James Justice (@JamesJusticeIII) April 15, 2019

After the game, Red Bulls players went over to check on the fan at Children’s Mercy Park.

Checking in with the fan in the stands. 🙏 Thank you for a great game, @SportingKC. pic.twitter.com/wQGGvKWxVL — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 15, 2019

On Monday morning, the Red Bulls issued a statement regarding the incident.

“The New York Red Bulls organization does not condone the type of behavior displayed near the end of Sunday night’s match in Kansas City,” the statement read. “We hold everyone in our organization to a high standard of conduct. The matter will continue to be discussed internally and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Kaku issued an apology of his own through Twitter on Sunday night.

I want to take the time and apologize for my actions during tonight’s match. As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable. I love this game and would never want to disrespect it. pic.twitter.com/0f1ufcXyJ4 — kaku (@kakuromero17) April 15, 2019

Although he addressed the situation right away with an apology, the midfielder likely faces a multiple-game suspension for his actions.