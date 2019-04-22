LAFC rebounds with rout of Sounders

LAFC was able to bounce back from their midweek defeat by trouncing the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium.

Bob Bradley’s side scored two goals in each half to defeat Seattle 4-1. Carlos Vela netted a brace while Mark-Anthony Kaye registered three assists.

The hosts held a two-goal halftime advantage thanks to Vela’s strike in the 12th minute and Eduard Atuesta’s finish six minutes from the break.

Vela was sprung on a breakaway by Kaye’s through ball and rifled past Stefan Frei for his ninth goal of the season. Atuesta’s right-footed finish would continue the dominant performance by the MLS leaders.

Harry Shipp’s 18th career MLS goal gave the Sounders a lifeline early in the second-half, but Vela wiped that away with his second goal of the match.

Atuesta’s through ball behind the Sounders backline allowed Vela to round Frei and chip into the right side of the goal.

Christian Ramirez added a fourth for LAFC in the 61st minute, slotting past Frei as Kaye added his third assist of the match.

LAFC (7-1-1) travels to Seattle next weekend while the Sounders (5-1-1) host the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday before facing LAFC.

Man of the Match

Vela continued his dominant start to the season, scoring two goals and being a pest to the Sounders backline.

Moment of the Match

Not long after Shipp’s goal, Vela swung the match back in LAFC’s favor for good as he scored his 10th goal of 2019.

Match to Forget

Nicolas Lodeiro was invisible for the Sounders, having zero shots on goal and not having an impact with his distribution.