Manchester United-Barcelona headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Manchester United’s meeting with Barcelona at Old Trafford on Wednesday is the headlining match in a week with four exciting UEFA Champions League matches.

Other matches include Manchester City’s visit to London as they face Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus’ hosting of Ajax and Liverpool’s match with Porto.

UEFA Europa League returns as well with Arsenal and Napoli’s match amongst the most exciting. Villarreal and Valencia will also meet, as well as Chelsea and Slavia Praha.

Chelsea plays the English Premier League’s lone gamethis week on Monday as they host West Ham United. Italy’s top flight is also in action this week as Bologna host Chievo while Ligue 1’s lone game will include Nimes vs Rennes.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs West Ham United

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Chievo

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Magdeburg

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rizespor vs Beşiktaş

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Standard Liège

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – B/R Live, TNT – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Liverpool vs Porto

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Rennes

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Montreal Impact

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético PR vs Deportes Tolima

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olimpia vs Godoy Cruz

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Peñarol vs LDU Quito

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Internacional vs Palestino

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – San Lorenzo vs Melgar

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – B/R Live, TNT – Manchester United vs Barcelona

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs Juventus

Major League Soccer

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Köln

CONCACAF Champions League

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cruzeiro vs Huracán

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nacional vs Zamora

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Sporting Cristal vs Univ. Concepción

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cerro Porteño vs Atlético Mineiro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español- Boca Juniors vs Wilstermann

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Palmeiras vs Junior

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Grêmio vs Rosario Central

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Universidad Católica vs Libertad

USL Championship

8 p.m. – WatchESPN, ESPNEWS – Memphis 901 FC vs Atlanta United II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Tacoma Defiance

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Arsenal vs Napoli

3 p.m. – B/R Live, UniMás – Villarreal vs Valencia

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Chelsea

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Sporting Kansas City vs Monterrey

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. – beIN Sports – River Plate vs Alianza Lima

8 p.m. – beIN Sports – Flamengo vs San José

10 p.m. – beIN Sports – Emelec vs Deportivo Lara