Manchester United-Barcelona headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Manchester United’s meeting with Barcelona at Old Trafford on Wednesday is the headlining match in a week with four exciting UEFA Champions League matches.
Other matches include Manchester City’s visit to London as they face Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus’ hosting of Ajax and Liverpool’s match with Porto.
UEFA Europa League returns as well with Arsenal and Napoli’s match amongst the most exciting. Villarreal and Valencia will also meet, as well as Chelsea and Slavia Praha.
Chelsea plays the English Premier League’s lone gamethis week on Monday as they host West Ham United. Italy’s top flight is also in action this week as Bologna host Chievo while Ligue 1’s lone game will include Nimes vs Rennes.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:
Monday
English Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs West Ham United
Italian Serie A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Chievo
German 2. Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Magdeburg
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rizespor vs Beşiktaş
Belgian First Division A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Standard Liège
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – B/R Live, TNT – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Liverpool vs Porto
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Rennes
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Montreal Impact
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético PR vs Deportes Tolima
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olimpia vs Godoy Cruz
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Peñarol vs LDU Quito
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Internacional vs Palestino
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – San Lorenzo vs Melgar
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – B/R Live, TNT – Manchester United vs Barcelona
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs Juventus
Major League Soccer
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Sheffield United
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Köln
CONCACAF Champions League
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cruzeiro vs Huracán
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nacional vs Zamora
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Sporting Cristal vs Univ. Concepción
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cerro Porteño vs Atlético Mineiro
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español- Boca Juniors vs Wilstermann
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Palmeiras vs Junior
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Grêmio vs Rosario Central
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Universidad Católica vs Libertad
USL Championship
8 p.m. – WatchESPN, ESPNEWS – Memphis 901 FC vs Atlanta United II
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Tacoma Defiance
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
3 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Arsenal vs Napoli
3 p.m. – B/R Live, UniMás – Villarreal vs Valencia
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Sporting Kansas City vs Monterrey
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. – beIN Sports – River Plate vs Alianza Lima
8 p.m. – beIN Sports – Flamengo vs San José
10 p.m. – beIN Sports – Emelec vs Deportivo Lara
