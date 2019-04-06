MLS Saturday Scoreboard: D.C. United hosts LAFC, Sounders face RSL, and more

Matchday 6 in Major League Soccer features a marquee clash of two of the season’s early contenders for MLS Cup.

LAFC travels to D.C. United on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to remain unbeaten after success in their opening matches. A pair of in-form strikers will meet as Carlos Vela and Wayne Rooney go head-to-head.

Also, the Seattle Sounders end the night against a Real Salt Lake side needing three points. Damir Kreilach will miss out for RSL due to suspension which hands Seattle an advantage at home.

The Philadelphia Union return home as well to face FC Dallas. Both teams are coming off wins last weekend and will bring talented midfielders to the table. Young talents Brendan Aaronsen and Paxton Pomykal have had solid starts to the campaign.

Elsewhere, the New York Red Bulls take on Minnesota United while Toronto FC hosts the Chicago Fire. San Jose and Portland also meet at Avaya Stadium with both sides struggling for points.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

NYCFC 0, Impact 0 (25th minute)

It’s been a quiet start on a sunny day at Yankee Stadium, with neither team creating chances early on.

D.C. United vs. LAFC – 3 p.m. (FOX)

The marquee matchup of the weekend sees two unbeaten sides meet at Audi Field.

D.C. defeated Orlando City 2-1 last weekend with Wayne Rooney registering a goal and assist against the Lions. The Red and Black will need to pressure their Western Conference opponents if they want to pull a shock at home.

LAFC have rolled through the competition so far, with last weekend’s 5-0 beatdown of San Jose the latest positive result. Carlos Vela has six goals and will be tough to limit, while Diego Rossi and Adama Diomande add additional threats for D.C. to deal with.

Toronto FC vs. Fire – 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Toronto FC remains at home and welcomes a stubborn Chicago side to BMO Field.

Alejandro Pozuelo had a dream MLS debut, with a pair of goals and assist against NYCFC. The Argentine adds another element to TFC’s attack while a healthy Jozy Altidore is also important.

Chicago defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 last weekend which gave the team their first three points of 2019. A Tim Parker own goal played huge dividends but the team still needs to find more goals from their attacking players.

Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The New York Red Bulls aim to bounce back from a pair of 1-0 defeats as they host Minnesota United.

Chris Armas’ side are lacking the final touch in front of goal after being shutout in back-to-back matches. Look for the hosts to be dominant in possession and pressure Minnesota for most of the match.

The Loons have lost a pair of matches of their own after back-to-back wins to begin the season. Darwin Quintero, who is questionable with a groin strain, has been the lead forward for the Loons but defensively they have lacked the mentality to finish matches off.

Crew vs. Revolution- 7:30 p.m (ESPN+)

The Revs will look to build on their first win of the season, but face a tough Columbus side at full strength and coming off a big win against Atlanta United.

Orlando City vs. Rapids – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Lions play host to the winless Rapids hoping to build off last week’s encouraging performance in a disappointing loss to D.C. United.

Union vs. FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A good showcase of top young talent features Paxton Pomykal and FC Dallas against Brenden Aaronson and the Union.

Earthquakes vs. Timbers – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

The two worst teams in MLS through the first month square off at Avaya Stadium, as the Earthquakes seek their first point of 2019.

Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The unbeaten Sounders take on a struggling RSL side looking to rebound after settling for a 0-0 draw against Vancouver last week.