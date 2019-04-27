MLS Saturday Scoreboard: FC Dallas hosts Earthquakes, Orlando City faces NYCFC, and more

Eight matches take place on Saturday as MLS regular season play continues.

Out of those eight matches, five will be inter-conference showdowns. Saturday’s headliner though comes from Dallas with the host FC Dallas taking on San Jose.

Also, NYCFC remains at home to take on Orlando City while Toronto FC hosts the Portland Timbers.

The Philadelphia Union take a trip to BC Place to face the Vancouver Whitecaps while the Houston Dynamo host the Columbus Crew.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

Here’s all of this weekend’s MLS action:

NYCFC vs. Orlando City – Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NYCFC and Orlando City are dead even on points heading into Saturday afternoon’s showdown at Yankee Stadium.

The hosts have won back-to-back matches and are unbeaten in four straight. Brazilian midfielder Heber has a goal and two assists in those wins, making an immediate impact in MLS.

Orlando City have won two of their three league matches this month, recently beating Vancouver 1-0. Portuguese veteran Nani has four goals since joining the club and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers – Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two teams who won their respective last matches will meet at BMO Field.

Toronto FC outlasted Minnesota United 4-3 last Friday with Alejandro Pozuelo continuing to come up big for his new club. The Spaniard has four goals and four assists so far in MLS.

Portland handed Caleb Porter and Columbus a 3-1 loss last weekend with Diego Valeri and Jeremy Ebobisse finally showing up. The two will need to be just as impactful against TFC.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

An All-West showdown sees FC Dallas welcome a rising San Jose bunch to town.

Luchi Gonzalez’s men earned a statement win at Atlanta last weekend while San Jose have earned seven points this month.

Shea Salinas (four goals) and Danny Hoesen (three goals) will go up against the young playmakers of Jesus Ferreira (three goals) and Paxton Pomykal.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union – Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Philadelphia Union rebounded with a nice win over Montreal last weekend and now face another Canadian club in Vancouver.

Auston Trusty returns from suspension but Kai Wagner is out for the U. Cory Burke and Fafa Picault headline the attack for the visitors.

Vancouver on the other side fell 1-0 to Orlando City which was the club’s fifth loss of 2019. Fredy Montero could be a problem for the Union backline while Doneil Henry remains the leader defensively.

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids – Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

The last place team in each conference will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United is seeking their first home win of the season while Colorado is aiming for their first win overall. A 2-1 home loss against FC Dallas continued the defending champs tough start to the season and defensively they need to be a long stronger.

The Rapids have shown zero consistency so far this season but could be more aggressive in Atlanta. Kei Kamara has five goals while Benny Feilhaber has two goals and two assists.

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati – Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two teams desperately needing a win will face off at Red Bull Arena.

Chris Armas’ bunch have not won in five straight and will be without playmaker Kaku for two more matches. Without the Paraguayan, the Red Bulls will need the duo of Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer to step up.

FC Cincinnati has not won in four consecutive matches but could see Fanendo Adi return to the field. The striker was reinstated by MLS this week and could bring a needed spark to Alan Koch’s side’s offense.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew – Saturday, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Houston will try to rebound from their first loss of the season, with the arrival of the Columbus crew on Saturday.

Wilmer Cabrera’s side lacked creativity and the cutting edge against the Galaxy in a 2-1 loss, but will be eager to get after a Crew side going down the wrong path.

Columbus has lost three straight and will need some help offensively in order to win. Gyasi Zardes is ice cold at the moment so other players like Federico Higuain and Pedro Santos have to step up.

Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution – Saturday, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The second of Saturday’s two late matches comes from Children’s Mercy Park as Sporting KC hosts New England.

Peter Vermes’ side have gone three matches without a league win, but will be favored to rebound this weekend. Injuries have hit the squad of late though, as Matt Besler, Rodney Wallace, and Roger Espinoza are all out for this contest.

The Revolution fell 3-0 midweek to Montreal at home as pressure continues to rise for Brad Friedel. Offensively, the team has been shut out five times while defensively they can’t seem to keep opponents off the scoreboard.

The battle between Edgar Castillo and Johnny Russell will be an intriguing one.