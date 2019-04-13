MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Sounders host TFC, Galaxy face Union, and more

A busy Saturday of Major League Soccer action sees two recent and former league champions square off at CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders duke it out with Toronto FC to headline Saturday’s wide slate of action. Brian Schmetzer’s team is coming off a scoreless draw last weekend against Vancouver while Greg Vanney’s men tied Chicago 2-2 at home.

Jordan Morris and Jozy Altidore are two of many attacking pieces each side can choose from in this inter conference matchup.

Elsewhere, Allianz Field opens in Minneapolis as the Loons welcome winless NYCFC to town. The LA Galaxy hosts the Philadelphia Union while LAFC faces off with FC Cincinnati.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Impact vs. Crew – Saturday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Montreal Impact will face an in-form Columbus Crew to open Saturday’s action.

Remi Garde’s side have drawn their last two matches, failing to find the back of the net in either. Ignacio Piatti remains out so playmaking chances will fall on the lap of Saphir Taider. Daniel Lovitz also is coming off a strong defensive performance against D.C. United.

Caleb Porter’s men have won back-to-back matches against Atlanta and New England respectively, posting clean sheets in both. Gyasi Zardes remains the man to watch with three goals in five matches.

Dynamo vs. Earthquakes – Saturday 3 p.m. (Univision)

After picking up their first win under Matias Almeyda, the San Jose Earthquakes travel to Houston on Saturday.

A dominant 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers should give the Quakes confidence coming into this match, with Danny Hoesen and Cristian Espinoza coming off goalscoring performances.

The Dynamo return to league play looking to keep their unbeaten start going. Three straight wins have Wilmer Cabrera’s side is fine form while Memo Rodriguez (four goals) will be tough for SJ to stop.

Sounders vs. Toronto FC – Saturday 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

A rematch of the 2016 and 2017 MLS Cup Finals sees the Sounders return home to face Toronto FC.

Seattle was held to a 0-0 draw against the Whitecaps last weekend before seeing their weekday match against Colorado postponed due to weather. Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz, and Nicolas Lodeiro will headline the offensive chances for Brian Schmetzer’s bunch in this match.

Toronto had to settle for a point in their 2-2 draw against Chicago last weekend and will hope to bounce back. Jozy Altidore has three league goals to his name this season while Alejandro Pozuelo is a game-changing forward to watch.

Minnesota United vs. NYCFC – Saturday 5 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Allianz Field opens on Saturday afternoon as Minnesota United welcome struggling NYCFC to Minneapolis.

Adrian Heath’s side snatched a 2-1 road win in Harrison last weekend thanks to Abu Danladi and Romario Ibarra’s goals. The duo should help spark the attack if Darwin Quintero is unable to play.

NYCFC needs offensive help if they want to avoid another loss this season. Alexandru Mitrita was brought in to score goals and create them as well and needs to put in a strong shift up north.

Revolution vs. Atlanta United – Saturday 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of Eastern Conference sides coming off defeats in their last matches will meet in Foxborough.

Brad Friedel’s Revolution lost 1-0 to Columbus last weekend which saw their offensive struggles continue at Mafpre Stadium. Carles Gil has been the lone bright spot for New England this season, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

The Five Stripes remain winless in the 2019 campaign but should be refreshed and ready to go on Saturday. Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco have two goals between them but other offensive players need to step up if Frank De Boer wants to relieve some of the pressure on him so far.

FC Dallas vs. Timbers – Saturday 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

FC Dallas returns home looking to rebound from a disappointing road loss in Chester.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side should see many starters return after being suspended for last weekend’s loss against the Union. Jesse Gonzalez, Carlos Gruezo, and Pablo Aranguiz missed out while Paxton Pomykal had a below-average performance.

Portland look the complete opposite of the team that made it to MLS Cup last December. Four consecutive defeats have the Timbers sitting bottom of the West and need their defense to be more confidence against a youthful Dallas attack.

Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City – Saturday 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

James O’Connor’s Orlando City Lions aim for their third win of 2019 as they take a trip to RSL.

Nani scored his first two MLS goals last weekend in a thrilling 4-3 win over Colorado. Chris Mueller also continued his strong start as he picked up his second goal of the season. This duo should pose problems for RSL’s struggling backline.

RSL started off positively but have dropped four straight and are in need of a win. Mike Petke’s side have to neutralize Orlando City’s attack and try to hit them with Albert Rusnak on the counter.

Rapids vs. D.C. United – Saturday 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

D.C. United has been shutout in back-to-back matches but are favorites to grab a win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.

Ben Olsen’s side were held to a 0-0 draw against the Impact at Audi Field but will have Wayne Rooney back available after suspension. Rooney had been dealing with flu-like symptoms this week but is expected to play.

Colorado slumped to a 4-3 loss in Orlando a week ago and are in search of their first win. Offseason acquisition Kei Kamara leads the team with three goals.

Galaxy vs. Union – Saturday 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of teams on three-match winning streaks will meet at Stubhub Center.

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led Galaxy welcome the Philadelphia Union to town in an inter-conference matchup. Ibrahimovic scored in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Vancouver which has continued LA’s rise up the West. The Swede scored against the Union in a 3-1 win last season.

Jim Curtin’s side are on a three-match winning streak of their own which saw Alejandro Bedoya score the winner in a 2-1 success over FC Dallas. The Union’s backline has played well most of the season but will face their toughest challenge yet in Ibrahimovic.

LAFC vs. FC Cincinnati – Saturday 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The MLS leaders return home as they aim for their sixth win of 2019.

LAFC have won their last three matches, outscoring their opponents 11-1 during that span. Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi are in fine form heading into Saturday’s clash with FC Cincinnati and should give the expansion side’s backline fits.

Alan Koch’s men have dropped points in their last two matches and will face their toughest trip yet in MLS. Darren Mattocks should continue filling in for the absent Fanendo Adi while Kekuta Manneh, Kenny Saief, and Roland Lamah also look to get in on the action at Banc of California Stadium.