MLS Sunday Scoreboard: LAFC faces Sounders, Minnesota hosts D.C. United, and more

Four matches concludes Matchday 9 in Major League Soccer with two familiar foes meeting up for their second matchup in a week.

League leaders LAFC trounced the Seattle Sounders last weekend but now travel to CenturyLink Field hoping for another three points. Bob Bradley’s side will lean on their dynamic attack while the Sounders hope to get some key players back in rhythm.

Allianz Field will be rocking as Minnesota United hosts D.C. United. Wayne Rooney helped the Black and Red to three points in midweek play while the Loons earned a point against the Galaxy.

Elsewhere, the LA Galaxy hosts Real Salt Lake and the Montreal Impact hosts the Chicago Fire.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Impact vs. Fire – 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two teams coming off opposite results will meet at Stade Saputo to kick off the day’s action.

Montreal rolled past New England 3-0 with Anthony Jackson-Hamel scoring a brace. Shamit Shome also scored his first MLS goal and Remi Garde will hope the Canadian duo can come up with the goods once again.

The Fire lost 1-0 to NYCFC in midweek play which snapped a four-match unbeaten run. C.J. Sapong remains a consistent threat offensively with four goals in eight matches.

Minnesota United vs. D.C. United – 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Another pair of teams coming off midweek matches will meet in Minneapolis.

The Loons held Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday but only recorded one shot on goal. Kevin Molino made his first start since an ACL injury last season and will provide pace and creativity on the wing.

D.C. United earned their fifth win of 2019 thanks to Wayne Rooney’s right-footed free kick at Mafpre Stadium. The 33-year-old has five goals and one assist on the season and remains a handful for opposing defenses.

Sounders vs. LAFC – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Five points separate two of the top three Western Conference teams as they meet for the final time in the regular season.

LAFC used terrific performances from Mark-Anthony Kaye and Carlos Vela to down the Sounders 4-1 in LA. Expect a lot of the same from the league leaders who show zero signs of cooling off.

The Sounders got goals from Kelvin Leerdam and Harry Shipp against the Earthquakes but need some of their star attackers to do more. Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, and others will be relied on if the Sounders want to pull to within two points of LAFC by day’s end.

Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The final match of the weekend sees the LA Galaxy return home to face Real Salt Lake.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Galaxy, scoring seven goals in six appearances. Defensively, Giancarlo Gonzalez could start next to Diego Polenta after the team acquired the Costa Rican from Italy.

RSL have won back-to-back matches for the first time since last Aug-Sept. Sam Johnson and Albert Rusnak are in good form and will be the key players to keep an eye on for the visitors.

LA won this contest 3-0 last June.