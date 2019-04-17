MLS Ticker: FC Cincinnati loans Amaya, Impact acquires Browne on loan, and more

FC Cincinnati have loaned out the recent No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

The club announced they loaned midfielder Frankie Amaya to USL Championship side Orange County SC. FC Cincy has the right to recall Amaya at any point during the MLS regular season.

Amaya has played a combined 21 minutes in two MLS appearances this season. He made his MLS debut against the Philadelphia Union back on March 30th.

“We feel this short-term move will provide Frankie the best possible opportunity to accelerate his development ahead of a busy summer schedule,” FC Cincinnati Technical Director Luke Sassano said, “We’ve been very pleased with how Frankie has not only performed the pitch, but also how he has adapted to being in a professional environment this season. We believe this move aligns with everyone’s best interests in both the immediate and long-term futures.

Orange County SC faces the OKC Energy on Saturday in league play.

Hector Moreno linked with Inter Miami

Inter Miami have yet to make any roster moves heading into their inaugural season in 2020, but a headlining defender is linked with a possible move to the club.

According to the Miami Herald, Mexican National Team defender Hector Moreno is in “advanced talks” with MLS and Inter Miami could be his future destination.

Moreno, 31, is currently with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, where he’s tallied 29 appearances and scored two goals. He’s also spent time with UNAM, AZ Alkmaar, Espanyol, PSV, and Roma.

A 2011 Gold Cup winner with Mexico, Moreno has won 96 caps with El Tri during his career. He’s currently under contract until 2020-21 but could join Inter Miami following the conclusion of the 2019-20 European campaign.

Inter Miami will open its season in March 2020 on the site of Lockhart Stadium.

Impact acquires Panamanian midfielder Omar Browne

The Montreal Impact added a versatile playmaker to the mix this week.

The club acquired Panamanian midfielder Omar Browne on-loan from C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera for the remainder of the season. Montreal also has an option to buy Browne in the offseason.

Browne, 24, has scored 15 goals over the past two seasons with Independiente. He’s also spent time with Plaza Amador, Sporting San Miguelito, and Chorrilo.

“Omar is a young attacking player who adds depth to our group,” Impact head coach Rémi Garde said. “He’s technically gifted, quick, and powerful. It’s interesting to have a left-footed player who can play both on the left and on the right. I wish him the warmest of welcomes.”

Most recently he played with C.A. in the Concacaf Champions League, scoring two goals against Toronto FC while registering an assist against Sporting KC. He’s also won four caps with the Panamanian National Team.

The Impact take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Union’s Fabian out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

Marco Fabian is not expected to play a part in the Philadelphia Union’s upcoming matches.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fabian is expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Fabian also did not participate in Tuesday’s team training but did rehab on his own, according to the report.

The Union will host the Montreal Impact on Saturday before traveling to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on April 27th. Fabian suffered the injury in last weekend’s 2-0 loss against the LA Galaxy, exiting in the 23rd minute at Stubhub Center.

Fabian has scored two goals this season, but has also missed two penalty kick attempts and missed two games due to suspension.