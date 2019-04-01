MLS Ticker: Lindsey suffers torn meniscus, Mora to undergo surgery, and more

Sporting Kansas City and the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team will be missing a key piece for the next 4-5 months.

SKC head coach Peter Vermes announced that fullback Jaylin Lindsey has suffered a torn meniscus and will miss 4-5 months, including the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The 19-year-old was expected to be named to the U.S. U-20’s roster after making seven appearances since the start of 2018.

“He will be out for a while,” Vermes said. “The unfortunate thing is it did not happen in training, it’s kind of an unlucky situation. Another guy that will be out in the short-term when we need bodies will not be around.”

Lindsey has made seven league appearances for Sporting KC but has yet to see the field in 2019. Lindsey joins Erik Hurtado, Daniel Salloi, and Jimmy Medranda on SKC’s injured list.

Union’s Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of Week

After seeing his team extend their its current unbeaten streak to three matches, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin was named the MLS Coach of the Week.

Curtin saw his side shutout FC Cincinnati 2-0 at Nippert Stadium on Saturday night with Marco Fabian and David Accam scoring goals. Despite sloppy and wet weather conditions, the Union extended their current shutout streak to 213 minutes as they held FCC to only two shots on goal.

Philadelphia also owned 56% of the match possession and would amass over 500 completed passes.

Now sitting in fourth place in the East, the Union return home this weekend to face FC Dallas.

D.C. United’s Joseph Mora to undergo surgery for broken jaw

D.C. United will be without midfielder Joseph Mora for the time being.

The club announced on Monday that Mora will undergo surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Orlando City. Mora exited the match before halftime after catching an inadvertent knee to the face.

Injury update | @JosephMoraCR arrived in D.C., this morning and will be evaluated for surgery, updates to follow. We want to wish him a speedy recovery. ♥️#DCU — D.C. United (@dcunited) April 1, 2019

Mora, 26, joined the Red and Black last season from Costa Rican side Saprissa and made 30 appearances. He’s made four appearances so far in 2019, helping D.C. keep three clean sheets.

With Mora out, expect Chris McCann to see more playing time in midfield.