MLS Wednesday Scoreboard: NYCFC leads Fire, Loons hosting Galaxy, and more

Matchday 9 in Major League Soccer kicks off on Wednesday with five matches spread out throughout the evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy face a trip to Allianz Field to take on Minnesota United. The visitors have won five straight matches in league play while the Loons are seeking their first home win in their new stadium.

A rematch from last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs takes place between the Columbus Crew and D.C. United. Both teams are coming off defeats this past weekend.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Sounders host San Jose, Montreal travels to New England, and NYCFC faces the Chicago Fire.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

NYCFC 1, Fire 0 – 60′

9′- Valentin Castellanos (Heber)

NYCFC opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Valentin Castellanos converted an Heber pass, sliding home a shot past David Ousted.

Crew 0, D.C. United 1 – HT

D.C. United have a halftime lead thanks to Wayne Rooney’s first-half goal.

Rooney put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute on a free kick that curled around the right side of the Columbus wall.

Paul Arriola earned the free kick after quick combination play with Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the outside edge of the box.

Revolution 0, Impact 0 – HT

Minnesota United vs. Galaxy – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Allianz Field will be rocking on Wednesday, trying to help their Loons past the LA Galaxy.

Adrian Heath’s side fell 4-3 to Toronto FC five days ago, despite a brace from Darwin Quintero. The Colombian remains the team’s biggest offensive threat and will look to shock the Galaxy at home.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has remained a big reason for the Galaxy’s success as he has seven goals in five league appearances in 2019. The Swede looks unstoppable right now and will aim to propel his side to one point from the top spot in the West.

Sounders vs. Earthquakes – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The San Jose Earthquakes travel to Seattle on Wednesday, aiming for their third win out of the past four matches.

A pair of wins over Portland and Sporting KC has seen Matias Almeyda’s side outscore their opponents 7-1. Danny Hoesen scored a brace last weekend while the Quakes defeated SKC for the first time since 2016.

Seattle were steamrolled 4-1 by LAFC which saw several offensive players put in poor shifts. Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro were the key two and will need to bounce back at home.

Wednesday’s match at home comes four days ahead of another date with LAFC.