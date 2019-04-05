MLS Week 6 Preview: D.C. United hosts LAFC, FC Dallas visits Union, and more

Matchday 6 in Major League Soccer gets the clash of the season so far with the top two teams squaring off on Saturday.

Unbeatens LAFC and D.C. United will meet at Audi Field with the hosts trying to hand the visitors their first loss of 2019. A win for D.C. would also equal them on points with the current league leaders and extend their own unbeaten streak to five matches.

The Philadelphia Union return home to face an in-form FC Dallas side coming off a lopsided win of its own. Brenden Aaronson and Paxton Pomykal headline the midfields for both sides and have played important roles so far this season.

Elsewhere, Sporting KC will take a trip to FC Cincinnati to close out the weekend’s action while Real Salt Lake travels to Seattle. NYCFC takes on a depleted Montreal Impact to open Saturday’s slate, Toronto FC takes on the Chicago Fire, and Portland travels to San Jose.

Here’s a closer look at the top five matches this weekend:

D.C. United vs. LAFC – Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

The top two teams square off on Saturday in what many are calling an early vote for MLS Cup.

D.C. United return to Audi Field off the back of a road win in Orlando last Sunday. Wayne Rooney and Steve Birnbaum were the goalscorers against the Lions with Rooney also grabbing an assist in what has been, an early case for MVP.

Defensively, the Red and Black have only conceded one goal so far and that should help against a talented LAFC attack. Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant will have a busy evening ahead of them trying to mark the in-form Carlos Vela.

Vela has six goals and three assists so far for Bob Bradley’s team, who currently lead the league with 13 points. A 5-0 beatdown of the lowly San Jose Earthquakes last weekend saw Vela continue his dominance with a hat trick.

The Mexican playmaker will need to be at his best but will also need help from his offensive teammates in order for LAFC to remain atop the league.

Union vs. FC Dallas – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Talented midfields will headline this interconference showdown at Talen Energy Stadium as the Union welcome FC Dallas to Philadelphia.

The Union are riding a two-match winless run which included wins over Columbus and Cincinnati. David Accam looks like the player of old as he has three goals and two assists over those two victories. Marco Fabian also scored his first Union goal in open play at Nippert Stadium, while Brenden Aaronson continues to put in solid performances for Jim Curtin’s side.

On the other side of the field, Dallas will counter with two youthful attackers of their own. Paxton Pomykal scored his first two league goals for Dallas while Jesus Ferreira bagged his first goal since 2017. Both players are under 20-years-old and have risen to the challenge under new head coach Luchi Gonzalez.

The Union last defeated FC Dallas 3-1 at home back in 2017.

Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – Saturday, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday’s late night clash comes from CenturyLink Field as the Seattle Sounders return home.

Brian Schmetzer’s side failed to pick up all three points for the first time in 2019 after a 0-0 draw at Vancouver saw his attack silenced. The good news for Seattle is they are catching RSL on the backend of a lopsided home loss, which saw Damir Kreilach handed a suspension.

RSL fell 4-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium to FC Dallas which extended their losing run to three matches. Kreilach was sent off after a headbutt on Carlos Gruezo, which ultimately sees the Croatian out for this clash. Albert Rusnak and Corey Baird are the playmakers to watch in this one with Kreilach out.

Crew vs. Revolution – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of Eastern Conference sides coming off victories will meet at Mafpre Stadium on Saturday night.

Brad Friedel’s Revolution earned their first win of 2019 after a 2-1 success at home against Minnesota United. Jalil Anibaba and Brandon Bye scored the goals that day at Gillette Stadium but offensively the attackers need to get it going.

Diego Fagundez, Cristian Penilla, and Teal Bunbury have all yet to score for New England after totaling 32 goals between them in 2018.

Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos helped the Crew bounce back with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in sloppy conditions. It was the third win for new coach Caleb Porter who has seen his side post three clean sheets out of five matches.

Columbus has won three of the last five meetings against New England.

FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC – Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

FC Cincinnati are coming off their first home loss in MLS play and will face a tough test in order to bounce back.

Alan Koch’s men welcome Sporting KC to Nippert Stadium but have a fitness advantage over their Western Conference opponents. SKC head into this match after being pummeled in Concacaf Champions League play by Monterrey, a result that could lead Peter Vermes to play more first-choice options against FC Cincinnati since the CCL semifinal series is just about finished.

Kenny Saief, Kekuta Manneh, and Darren Mattocks will headline the attack with Fanendo Adi out for FCC. Captain Kendall Waston should return in the backline after recovering from injury suffered on international duty.

SKC is coming off a 7-1 beatdown of the Montreal Impact where four different players chipped in goals. Krisztian Nemeth and Johnny Russell may not go the full 90 after midweek action so look for Gianluca Busio and Felipe Gutierrez to play bigger roles in Cincinnati.

Here’s a full schedule of this weekend’s MLS action:

FRIDAY

Whitecaps vs. Galaxy, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

NYCFC vs. Impact, 1 p.m.

D.C. United vs. LAFC, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Fire, 3 p.m.

Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Crew vs. Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Union vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Earthquakes vs. Timbers, 10 p.m.

Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC – 3 p.m.