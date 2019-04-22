Monday ticker: Solskjaer unsure if United players care, Real Madrid open to Bale loan, and more

Manchester United dropped their sixth straight match in their last eight games, this one a 4-0 loss to Everton.

On a similarly disappointing note for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he doesn’t know if his players care enough anymore. (READ)

Furthermore, United’s Nemanja Matic says that he was their biggest problem in the big loss to Everton. (READ)

Real Madrid is interested in selling Gareth Bale, but as no clubs are interested, they’re now looking to loan him out. (READ)

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool is motivated by the fans, not by the title. (READ)

Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko is set to miss the Spurs Champions League semifinal first-leg against Ajax with a groin injury. (READ)

Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain says that he “regretted hiding” and that he’s at a stage in life where he’s immune to criticism. (READ)

Norwich City again failed to clinch promotion into the Premier League after suffering their fourth straight draw. (READ)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will cover the funeral costs of Crystal Palace youth player Damary Dawkins after the 13-year-old Dawkins passed away from leukemia. (READ)