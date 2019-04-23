Omid Namazi named interim manager at FC Helsingor

Former U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team head coach Omid Namazi has been promoted to manager in Denmark.

Danish second-tier club FC Helsingor announced on Monday that Namazi has been named interim manager for the remainder of the season. Namazi, 53, served as U.S. U-18 MNT head coach from 2016-18 and has also helped the U.S. U-20’s as an assistant from 2014-17 and 2019.

The decision has been made to terminate the contract of head coach Peter Feher. He will leave the club with immediate effect. Former USA mens U18 coach Omid Namazi will take over the reins for the rest of the season. We extend our thanks to Peter for his huge effort for FCH. — FC Helsingor English (@FCHelsingor_Eng) April 22, 2019

He is also Helsingor’s head of scouting, a role he joined last month after a takeover by American ownership.

A former defender that played in Major League Soccer, American Professional Soccer League, USISL, and National Professional Soccer League, Namazi also helped the Iranian National Team qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Helsingor currently are in 11th place in the 12-team Danish 1st Division, with 27 points from 27 matches. The club parted ways with manager Peter Fehr, giving Namazi the opportunity to help the club avoid relegation.

Namazi’s first match in charge will come this Sunday as Helsingor travel to second-place Silkeborg. The season concludes on May 19th.