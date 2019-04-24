Palmer-Brown misses midweek clash with knee injury

Erik Palmer-Brown did not get to celebrate his 22nd birthday on the pitch Wednesday for NAC Breda.

The Manchester City loanee missed Breda’s 4-0 home loss to Feyenoord due to a knee injury. Palmer-Brown was substituted off at halftime on Sunday as Breda lost 2-1 at Fortuna Sittard.

Erik Palmer-Brown ontbreekt vanwege een knieblessure tegen Feyenoord; Grad Damen logische vervanger https://t.co/9NVLXVvZWU — NAC Breda (@NAC_Breda) April 23, 2019

Palmer-Brown has made 16 league appearances this campaign for Breda, scoring his first goal for the club back on April 12th. He’s amassed over 1,300 minutes of first-team action but has been unable to help the team avoid a struggling season.

Breda are currently bottom of the Eredivisie with 22 points through 32 matches. They have two league matches left and will need to win them both for a chance at making the relegation playoff, rather than being permanently relegated to the second-tier.

There is no timetable for Palmer-Brown’s return to the starting XI. Breda will face Heerenveen and FC Zwolle in their final two league matches of the season.