Premier League action headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

English Premier League action headlines a busy schedule this week. Manchester United will be visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers with the former fighting for a place in the top four. Manchester City can move back to the top of the table with a win over Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Barcelona’s visit to Villarreal is one of many La Liga matches this week. Also taking place is Atletico Madrid’s hosting of Girona and Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia.

The DFB Pokal quarterfinals kick off this week with all eight remaining teams set to play. Bayern Munich will be hosting FC Heidenheim while Schalke hosts Werder Bremen on Wednesday. RB Leipzig will also be in action as they visit Augsburg.

Italian Serie A is headlined by Juventus’ visit to Cagliari this week while France’s top games are in the Coupe de France. Olympique Lyonnais will face Rennes on Tuesday while PSG meets with Nantes on Wednesday. The winners of these matches will meet in the final stage of the competition later this month.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Ligue 1

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Nîmes

Tuesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Fulham

La Liga

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Girona

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs Getafe

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs Barcelona

Italian Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Udinese

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Juventus

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Paderborn vs Hamburger SV

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Augsburg vs RB Leipzig

Coupe de France

3:10 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Rennes

Eredivisie

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs De Graafschap

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – San José vs LDU Quito

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cerro Porteño vs Nacional

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético PR vs Boca Juniors

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Melgar vs Junior

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Palestino vs Alianza Lima

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Mineros de Guayana vs Sol de América

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs Genk

UEFA Youth League

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Porto U19 vs Midtjylland U19

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Barcelona U19 vs Olympique Lyonnais U19

Wednesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs Cardiff City

La Liga

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Levante

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs Celta de Vigo

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Napoli

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Fiorentina

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Genoa vs Internazionale

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Lazio

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Parma

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Sampdoria

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Bayern München vs Heidenheim

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Guingamp

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Reims

Coupe de France

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Nantes

Eredivisie

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs Ajax

CONCACAF Champions League

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Mineiro vs Zamora

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Univ. Concepción vs Godoy Cruz

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Internacional vs River Plate

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Emelec vs Cruzeiro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo Lara vs Huracán

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Flamengo vs Peñarol

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportes Tolima vs Wilstermann

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – UTC Cajamarca vs Cerro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Independiente vs Binacional

Copa MX

11 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Juárez vs Pumas UNAM

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – St. Mirren vs Celtic

Russian Cup

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Lokomotiv Moskva vs Rostov

Belgian First Divison A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs Standard Liège

DBU Pokalen

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Midtjylland vs OB

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – South Georgia Tormenta FC vs FC Tucson

UEFA Youth League

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea U19 vs Dinamo Zagreb U19

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Hoffenheim U19 vs Real Madrid U19

Thursday

La Liga

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganés vs Real Valladolid

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

Italian Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Chievo

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Bologna

German 2. Bundesliga

1 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs PEC Zwolle

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen

CONCACAF Champions League

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Monterrey vs Sporting Kansas City

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. – beIN Sports – Universidad Católica vs Grêmio

9 p.m. – beIN Sports – Libertad vs Rosario Central

10 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sporting Cristal vs Olimpia

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes Mérida

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo Cali vs Guaraní

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Club Brugge

Women’s International Friendly

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Australia