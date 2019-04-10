Pulisic returns to Dortmund training

Another U.S. Men’s National Team centerpiece returned to club training on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund announced that Christian Pulisic returned to training after a two- week layoff. After scoring the opening goal, Pulisic suffered a thigh injury in the USMNT’s 1-1 friendly draw against Chile back on March 26th in Houston.

Pulisic joined Raphael Guerreiro on the Dortmund training pitch as both are fighting their way back into Lucien Favre’s starting plans.

The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and adding four assists. He last appeared for Dortmund on March 16th against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund is coming off a 5-0 hammering at the hands of defending Bundesliga champs, Bayern Munich. They will take on Mainz this weekend in league play.