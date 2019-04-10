SBISoccer.com

Pulisic returns to Dortmund training

Pulisic returns to Dortmund training

Americans Abroad

Pulisic returns to Dortmund training

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Another U.S. Men’s National Team centerpiece returned to club training on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund announced that Christian Pulisic returned to training after a two- week layoff. After scoring the opening goal, Pulisic suffered a thigh injury in the USMNT’s 1-1 friendly draw against Chile back on March 26th in Houston.

Pulisic joined Raphael Guerreiro on the Dortmund training pitch as both are fighting their way back into Lucien Favre’s starting plans.

The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and adding four assists. He last appeared for Dortmund on March 16th against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund is coming off a 5-0 hammering at the hands of defending Bundesliga champs, Bayern Munich. They will take on Mainz this weekend in league play.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home