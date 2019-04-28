Reports: Scotland considering Bruce Arena as next manager

Bruce Arena could be on his way back to the sidelines.

According to multiple reports including The Daily Record and The Sun, Arena is under consideration to be the next manager of the Scotland National Team. Arena, 67, led the U.S. Men’s National Team to two World Cup appearances and also served as head coach of both the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

Arena is one of many candidates being considered for the open position, after Alex McLeish was sacked. Current Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay, Celtic’s Neil Lennon, Rangers’ Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes, and former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes are also among contention.

In two separate stints as USMNT boss, Arena posted a 85-33-30 record which saw him lift three Concacaf Gold Cup titles. Arena also won five MLS Cups, three Supporters Shields, and one U.S. Open Cup during time with D.C. United and the Galaxy.

He has been out of coaching since Oct. 2017, since resigning from his post with the USMNT. The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite being heavy favorites to make it on the final day.

Scotland opened up Euro 2020 qualifying with a 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan in March, before rebounding with a 2-0 win over San Marino. They will face Cyprus at Hampden Park on June 8th before traveling to Group I favorites Belgium three days later.