Sporting KC eliminated by Monterrey from Concacaf Champions League

Sporting KC had a go at Liga MX side Monterrey on Thursday in their second leg semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League. Despite a pair of goals from Gerso Fernandes, the Western Conference club was eliminated in front of their home supporters.

Monterrey rolled to a 5-2 second leg win and a 10-2 aggregate scoreline over two legs to propel themselves into next month’s final.

Fernandes opened things in the sixth minute to give the home team some life before Monterrey would extend their advantage. Rogelio Funes Mori’s 20th minute finish made it 6-1 on aggregate ahead of Fernandes’ second goal of the match.

Rodolfo Pizarro and Miguel Layun further extended the visitors lead before Aviles Hurtado and Funes Mori added goals in the final minutes.

Sporting KC’s exit continued what has been a disappointing run for MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League. Peter Vermes’ side takes on the New York Red Bulls this Sunday as they continue league action.

As for Monterrey they will take on Liga MX rivals Tigres in the final.