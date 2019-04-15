The Best of MLS Week 7: Ibrahimovic, Barco and more

The seventh week of the MLS season saw a new stadium unveiled, and several young standouts impress, but we also saw some very familiar sights.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his torrid start to the 2019 MLS season, helping lead the LA Galaxy to a fourth-straight victory. Carlos Vela worked his magic yet again to keep red-hot Los Angeles FC on top of the league. D.C. United rebounded from its recent slump, and Atlanta United emerged from a bye week looking ready to recover from a difficult first month of the season.

Here is a look at the league’s best in MLS Week 7:

Player of the Week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a pair of goals, including a penalty kick he drew, to lead the Galaxy to a 2-0 victory, halting a three-match winning streak by the Philadelphia Union.

Ibrahimovic edged out Carlos Vela, Ezequiel Barco and Ismael Tajouri-Schradi for this week’s honors.

Team of the Week

The Montreal Impact emerged from a tough week with four points and two shutouts, tying D.C. United and beating East-leading Columbus in the same week.

The Impact edged out the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy for this week’s honors.

Young Player of the Week

Ezequiel Barco came off the bench and scored two goals to help Atlanta United knock off New England and earn the reigning champions their first victory of the season.

Barco beat out Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio and D.C. United’s Chris Durkin for this week’s honors.

Goal of the Week

Barco’s beautiful right-footed curler beat out Lucas Rodriguez‘ slalom run and Osvaldo Alonso’s blast for this week’s pick.

😱😱😱 An absolute beauty from Barco 👏 pic.twitter.com/C5nV79XQ9u — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js