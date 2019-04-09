Tuesday Ticker: Solskjaer backs Pogba to stay, Drinkwater charged with drink-driving, and more

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has gained interest from Real Madrid but his new manager feels he will stay in England.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Pogba will remain with the club after this season and is ready to see him against Barcelona. The pair of clubs meet tomorrow in the first leg of the their Champions League quarterfinal tie. (REPORT)

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater was charged with drink-driving after a car crash on Monday evening. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United midfielder Gary Neville feels that real action must be taken against racism. (REPORT)

Virgil Van Dijk backs Raheem Sterling for the PFA Player of the Year vote. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha stated his future is with the London club despite reports of a return to Manchester United. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller feels the Bundesliga title is in their hands after a 5-0 hammering of Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Maurizio Sarri admits that Chelsea must respect Eden Hazard’s decision if the playmaker wants to leave this summer. (REPORT)

Diego Maradona was fined after dedicating his latest win as Dorados manager to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

Weston McKennie returned to Schake training after almost three weeks out. (READ)

Manchester United are reportedly scouting D.C. United’s Luciano Acosta. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga headline this week’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

Diego Rossi, Alejandro Bedoya, and LAFC headline the Best of MLS for Week 6. (READ)

FC Cincinnati Darren Mattocks is making his case to be the club’s go-to striker. (READ)