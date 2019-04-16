Tuesday UCL Rewind: Barcelona top Manchester United, Ajax eliminate Juventus

Barcelona used a trio of goals to eliminate Manchester United from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi once again put his elite talent on display having a hand in each of the three goals.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 16th minute after collecting a failed Ashley Young clearance. Messi beat a couple of defenders before curling a picture perfect shot around David de Gea.

Manchester United’s shot-stopper was at fault for Messi’s second of the night as the Spaniard allowed an effort to slip below him before crossing the goal line.

The third goal came courtesy of Philippe Coutinho who reminded Manchester United what he did during his successful stint with Liverpool as he unleashed a long-range effort into the top corner of the goal. Jordi Alba cushioned a lofted Messi pass down to the Brazilian in the buildup.

Juventus 1, Ajax 2

Ajax followed up a Round of 16 win over Real Madrid with an impressive elimination of Juventus on Tuesday. The Dutch club scored two goals in Italy trumping the one scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winner came in the 67th minute as Matthjis de Ligt rose highest on a corner kick and delivered a header into the back of the net. The 19-year-old became the youngest Dutch-born defender to score in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo added to a lengthy list of Champions League goals as he too was the beneficiary of a corner kick. Donny van de Beek was the goalscorer who leveled the scoreline as his 34th minute goal canceled out that of the Portuguese forward.