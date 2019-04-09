Tuesday UCL Rewind: Tottenham outlast Man City, Liverpool defeat Porto

Tottenham Hotspur has ridden the momentum of the opening of their new stadium and defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the first UEFA Champions League match the venue has hosted.

Son Heung-min scored the lone goal with an impressive individual effort after retrieving a pass from Christian Eriksen in the 78th minute. Son saved the ball from rolling over the endline before beating Fabian Delph and rifling a shot which beat a diving Ederson.

Manchester City will have regrets leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s men controlled much of the second half. Sergio Aguero also saw a penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris in the 13th minute after Raheem Sterling’s effort struck the hand of Danny Rose.

Harry Kane also left the match with a leg injury which could put him in doubt for next week’s second leg.

The two clubs will meet again for the second leg at Etihad Stadium where Guardiola’s side will try to overcome the deficit they’ve created for themselves.

Liverpool 2, Porto 0

Liverpool defeated Porto by a pair of goals on Tuesday with Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino ending the night as the only goalscorers.

Naby Keita opened the scoring for a second consecutive Liverpool match as the Guinean’s deflected effort found the top corner of Iker Casillas’ goal in the fifth minute.

Roberto Firmino followed up an assist with a goal of his own in the 26th minute. The Brazilian was the beneficiary of strong buildup play which ultimately fell to his foot giving the forward a simple tap-in.

The two sides will meet in Portugal for the second leg. Both have one match between the two legs as the pair search for the addition of a league title to their illustrious trophy cabinet.