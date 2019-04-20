U.S. U-20 MNT forward Zyen Jones joins Charlotte Independence

Zyen Jones is returning to the United States.

USL side Charlotte Independence announced on Friday they’ve signed Jones to the 2019 roster. Zones, 18, spent last season with Bundesliga outfit Schalke, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 18 appearances for the U-19 team.

“Zyen Jones is young and energetic and a really fast, direct winger that can press the game really well,” Independence head coach Jim McGuinness said. “He’s fantastic in one-v-one situations and he carries a big threat going forward. We’re really happy to have acquired him and he’ll bring a different dynamic to the offense.”

Jones is a product of Atlanta United’s youth system and appeared in the 2017 Concacaf U-17 Championship for the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team.

He made his U-20 MNT debut last March in Tab Ramos’ squad, featuring in friendlies against Atletico Madrid’s U-21 squad and France’s U-20 team.

Jones will be available for the Independence’s USL clash against North Carolina FC on Saturday.