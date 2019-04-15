UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

UEFA Champions League returns this week as the second legs of the quarterfinals are set to take place.

Manchester United will visit Barcelona for a Tuesday clash with the former facing a 1-0 deficit. Juventus and Ajax will meet in Italy with the scoreline currently level at 1-1.

The Wednesday games will include Manchester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur with the London-based club bringing an advantage into the match. Liverpool will also have an advantage when they visit Porto.

Napoli and Arsenal are set to meet in Italy with Unai Emery’s men currently holding a two-goal lead. Elsewhere, Chelsea will play host to Slavia Prague, Benfica will visit Eintracht Frankfurt, and Valencia and Villarreal will meet in Spain.

Arsenal’s first match of the week will be in the English Premier League when the club marches into Watford. Lazio will host Udinese on Wednesday headlining play in Italy’s top flight. PSG have a chance to wrap up Ligue 1 if they can top Nantes on Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs Arsenal

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Empoli

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Hamburger SV

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Indy Eleven

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Juventus vs Ajax

3 p.m. – TNT – Barcelona vs Manchester United

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Cardiff City

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Zulia vs Nacional Potosí

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – La Equidad vs Independiente FBC

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Colón vs Deportivo Municipal

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Bethlehem Steel FC

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Porto vs Liverpool

3 p.m. – TNT – Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Italian Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Udinese

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nantes vs PSG

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Independiente del Valle vs Unión Santa Fe

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Oriente Petrolero vs Rionegro Águilas

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Hartford Athletic

8:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Austin Bold FC vs Phoenix Rising FC

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Napoli vs Arsenal

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs Villarreal

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs Slavia Praha

A-League

5:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Perth Glory