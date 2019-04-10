USMNT draws Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, and Panama for Gold Cup

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup groups are officially set.
Wednesday’s draw saw all 16 teams learn their fate for the group stage which kicks off in June.
The U.S. Men’s National Team was paired with Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, and Guyana in Group D of the tournament. It was a tough draw for Gregg Berhalter’s side who will kick off play against Guyana on June 18th in Minneapolis.
Four days later will see the USMNT try to exact revenge against T&T in Cleveland before closing out group stage play against Panama in Kansas City on June 26th.
Meanwhile, Mexico and Costa Rica were handed favorable draws in Group A and B respectively.
Here’s all of the four groups for the Concacaf Gold Cup:
Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba
Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda
Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador, Curacao
Group D: USA, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana
This draw will hopefully force the issue with player selections. We didn’t get a cake walk into the knockout rounds, so GB will be forced to compile an “A” Team squad for the hole tournament instead of trotting out a bunch of scrubs for the group round before switching thing up in the knock-out rounds.
There’s no room for error so bring in the best options from the get go….and use the exchange in the event someone is injured or playing poorly.
At least the toughest group historically speaking. I think it’s good to get as many quality games as possible. I’m not sure we’d get much out of Haiti, Nicaragua, and Bermuda.
This is sad but I’m actually concerned.
