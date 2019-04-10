USMNT draws Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, and Panama for Gold Cup

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup groups are officially set.

Wednesday’s draw saw all 16 teams learn their fate for the group stage which kicks off in June.

The U.S. Men’s National Team was paired with Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, and Guyana in Group D of the tournament. It was a tough draw for Gregg Berhalter’s side who will kick off play against Guyana on June 18th in Minneapolis.

Four days later will see the USMNT try to exact revenge against T&T in Cleveland before closing out group stage play against Panama in Kansas City on June 26th.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Costa Rica were handed favorable draws in Group A and B respectively.

Here’s all of the four groups for the Concacaf Gold Cup:

Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba

Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda

Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador, Curacao

Group D: USA, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana