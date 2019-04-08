Lloyd scores two as USWNT cruises past Belgium

After being tested by Australia in their last friendly, the U.S. Women’s National Team cruised to a win on Sunday.

Jill Ellis side downed Belgium 6-0 at Banc of California Stadium with Carli Lloyd scoring her first two goals of 2019.

Lloyd’s first came via a header in the 14th minute. The midfielder was able to get on the end of a free kick and head into the bottom-right corner.

She lives for the big stage.@CarliLloyd with her first of 2019! pic.twitter.com/4je2sf6bGJ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 8, 2019

Lloyd doubled the hosts advantage in the 19th minute, heading in Crystal Dunn’s cross for her second of the match.

Lindsey Horan headed in the USWNT’s third of the opening half, before Sam Mewis headed into the bottom-left corner for a 4-0 halftime lead.

AIR GAME TOO STRONG.@sammymewy gets in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/fmLSzVhcAm — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 8, 2019

Alex Morgan’s 101st career goal for the USWNT would continue the onslaught as the forward chipped into the high part of the goal.

Jessica McDonald would add the fifth headed goal of the match for the USWNT in stoppage time.

Defensively, the USWNT held Belgium to only four shots with zero troubling Alyssa Naeher in goal.

Up next is a trio of friendlies in May as the final tune-ups for the USWNT before they embark for this summer’s FIFA World Cup in France.

South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico all be going up against the USWNT in a 14-day span.