USWNT put five past Australia in eight-goal thriller

The U.S. Women’s National Team had to dig deep on Thursday to pull out a win in its first April friendly.

Jill Ellis’ side used four goals in the final 35+ minutes to down Australia 5-3 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as USWNT continued preparation for this summer’s World Cup.

Alex Morgan collected a personal milestone in the 14th minute, scoring her 100th career goal for the USWNT. The striker barreled her way down the pitch and slotted in tor the opening goal of the match.

Lisa De Vanna equalized in the 29th minute for Australia to level the teams before halftime.

Caitlin Foord put the visitors in front in the 47th minute but that was the only lead Australia would have in the match.

Emily Sonnett connected with Tobin Heath in the 53rd minute to start the U.S. comeback before Megan Rapinoe’s curling effort placed the hosts ahead for good.

Mallory Pugh extended the lead to 4-2, 38 seconds after coming onto the pitch. It would be a impressive homecoming for the Colorado native who capped the win in the 95th minute which her second strike of the match.

The USWNT outshot Australia 11-to-3 and flexed their muscles when needed against the No. 6 ranked team in the World.

Belgium is the USWNT’s next opponent on Sunday as the two square off at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium.