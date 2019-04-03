Weah scores in first start since February

Timothy Weah made the most of his first league start for Celtic since February.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward and PSG loanee bagged the winning goal in Celtic’s 2-0 victory at St Mirren.

Weah got on the end of Mikael Lustig’s pass and headed in off the crossbar for his third league goal of the season. It would be Weah’s only effort on goal out of his five in total but it put Celtic in front after 15 minutes.

Weah over the line! 😅 Tim Weah gets the start and the opener for @CelticFC! pic.twitter.com/RQ0J20l7Lr — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) April 3, 2019

The visitors would ice the win the 85th minute as Ryan Christie extended Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

For Weah, his goal should give him positive confidence with a full month remaining in the domestic season.

Celtic next host Livingston on April 6th before finding out their next couple matches against the remaining top-six sides in the SPFL.