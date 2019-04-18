Wednesday Ticker: Barcelona nearing De Ligt deal, Oblak signs extension, and more

Matthijs de Ligt looks to be nearing a move to European heavyweights Barcelona.

Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement to sign the Dutch defender. De Ligt scored the winning goal for Ajax on Tuesday as the Eredivisie side ousted Juventus in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak signed an extension with the club, keeping him under contract until 2023. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted “Thats why we love football” after Tottenham held off Manchester City in a Champions League quarterfinal classic. (REPORT)

Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte has held preliminary talks to return to the club, if Massimiliano Allegri departs. (REPORT)

Eintracht Frankfurt has signed playmaking midfielder Luka Jovic from Benfica, exercising their option to buy outright. The Bundesliga club are reportedly paying €7 million for his services. (REPORT)

Gary Neville admitted Paul Pogba was “very poor” and “uninterested” in Manchester United’s loss at Barcelona. (REPORT)

Spanish forward Iago Aspas signed an extension with Celta Vigo until 2023, amidst interest from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Olivier Giroud is reportedly not happy with being a second choice at Chelsea. (REPORT)

Ashley Young was the latest player to receive racial abuse on social media, following Manchester United’s Champions League exit to Barcelona. (REPORT)

