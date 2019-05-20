Adams, McKennie, Pulisic headline USMNT provisional Gold Cup roster

Gregg Berhalter’s 40-player provisional roster for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup has been announced.

Concacaf announced the rosters on Monday for all 16 teams that will participate in the tournament.

Headlining the the U.S. Men’s National Team roster is the Bundesliga trio of Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie. All three players are coming off strong domestic campaigns abroad and will look to lead the USMNT to glory this summer.

Also among the selections are veterans Jozy Altidore, Omar Gonzalez, Michael Bradley, and Brad Guzan.

Berhalter also brought in some younger talent with Duane Holmes, Joe Gyau, Jonathan Amon, and Josh Sargent making the cut. Tyler Boyd has also been included in the provisional roster after recently making a one-time switch from New Zealand to represent the USMNT.

Three notable omissions from the roster were defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks as well as forward Andrew Wooten. Yedlin and Brooks dealt with injuries abroad at the end of the season while Wooten scored 17 goals for Sandhausen in Germany.

A training camp roster is expected to be released later this week for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Venezuela on June 5th and 9th respectively. In between those friendlies, a final 23-man roster will be submitted by Berhalter to Concacaf for the Gold Cup.

Here’s the entire 40-player USMNT roster:

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan, Tyler Miller.

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marlon Fossey, Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Reggie Cannon, Greg Garza, Antonee Robinson, Andrew Gutman, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Tim Ream, Omar Gonzalez, Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Michael Bradley, Wil Trapp, Duane Holmes, Sebastian Lletget, Djordje Mihailovic, Darlington Nagbe, Cristian Roldan.

Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Corey Baird, Tyler Boyd, Joe Gyau, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Christian Ramirez, Josh Sargent.