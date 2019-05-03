Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Hyndman, Amon, and more

After a long wait on the sidelines, Emerson Hyndman made his first Premier League appearance for AFC Bournemouth. The 23-year-old came off the bench last weekend in a 3-3 draw against Southampton, with Hyndman playing the final 30+ minutes.

With the Cherries already guaranteed another season in England’s top-flight, Hyndman could feature this Saturday at Vitality Stadium against Tottenham. Hyndman has tried to fight for a place in Eddie Howe’s side but has had to settle for playing time with the U-23’s.

Following a home date against Tottenham, Bournemouth face Crystal Palace on the final matchday of the season which Hyndman will hope to be a part of.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Amon is coming off a goalscoring performance last weekend and will look to do the same against Esbjerg on Monday. Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen aim to continue moving away from the relegation zone, while Julian Green and Greuther Furth are also in action. Duane Holmes has missed time for Derby County but is contention to feature in the Rams home match against West Bromwich Albion.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Liverpool on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Tottenham on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Manchester United on Sunday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Birmingham City on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Bristol City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Millwall on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Southend United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Freiburg on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Koln on Monday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Gutersloh on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s face Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face Budissa Bausten on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Stuttgarter Kickers on Sunday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanes, Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg face Havelse on Sunday.

Max Rugova and Nuremberg face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Monterrey on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pachuca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Villarreal B on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Eredivisie play is off until May 12th.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Almere City on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Telstar on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Monday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Aarhus on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro are off until May 12th.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face St Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Pohang Steelers on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.